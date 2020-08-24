Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Gajanana From Bajirao Mastani Is Our Song Of The Day Pick

We're back with our Ganesh Chaturthi special song of the day, and we've picked 'Gajanana' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The devotional song in the movie also has one of the crucial scenes of the movie, wherein Mastani (Deepika) and her son Shamsher Bahadur get attacked, and because of Kashibai (Priyanka), Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer) comes to her rescue.

From the lyrics to its picturisation, everything about the song will leave you in awe of Bhansali and the lead cast of the film. The song is crooned by none other than Sukhwinder Singh, and it will surely leave you feeling all devotional towards Lord Ganesha.

Fun fact: 'Gajanana' has 21 million views on YouTube and there are many amazing choreographies available on the same platform.

So, what are you waiting for? Croon a little and shake a leg in happiness even more, and enjoy the festival to the fullest. But, don't forget to take all the precuationary measures during the celebration while keeping the novel Coronavirus outbreak in mind.

