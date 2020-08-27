Ganesh Festival 2020 Song Of The Day: Bappa From Banjo Lifts Up Your Festive Mood Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, people have been celebrating the festival of Ganpati with all the necessary precautionary measures. Despite being homebound, the josh of the people continues to remain high as they soak in the festive spirit.

To add more to the fun, we have been bringing you our daily dose of Ganpati songs to cheer you up, making sure that you start your day on a happy note. This time, we have picked up 'Bappa' song from Riteish Deshmukh- Nargis Fakhri's 2016 film Banjo.

Vishal Shekhar's energetic vocals coupled with Amitabh Bhattacharya's beautiful lyrics makes 'Bappa' song a winner! What makes this track different from the other Ganpati songs is the rock vibe which blends perfectly with the spiritual mood of the song. Further, the opening interlude of banjo riffs with drums makes this song highly enjoyable.

Talking about the song, Riteish had earlier shared, "Bappa has a very Mumbaiyya flavour, it also is a kind of street music. The song has an Indianness with a touch of fusion."

Watch the song here.

Speaking about Banjo, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer is a tribute to Mumbai's musical ghettos and features the actor essaying the role of a banjo player. The film is helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

