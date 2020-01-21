Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Rubbishes Reports Of Getting Injured On Set

Recently Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself and her cat Edward which suggested that she has hurt her back and decided to rest at home. She captioned the snap as, "Selfie time with mommy cause she's hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am."

Immediately, news reports started circulating on social media that the actress has injured her back on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

To clarify these rumours, Alia took to her Instagram story and revealed that it was an old injury which was causing her discomfort.

The actress wrote, "To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident or nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as i have got well very very soon."

Meanwhile, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi recently unveiled Alia Bhatt's first look from the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has the young actress essaying the role of a brothel owner. The Alia Bhatt starrer is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali who was the madam of Kamathipura brothels in Mumbai during the 60s. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

