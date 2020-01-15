Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt's Intense Avatar Looks Promising In These Posters

After shelving Salman Khan's Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Since then, the film has been creating a lot of buzz for its interesting premise as it shows the Dear Zindagi actress playing the role of a madam of a brothel.

Yesterday, the makers dropped the official logo of the film and now, Alia's first look from the film is out. Seen in a never-seen before avatar, the leading lady showcases strength, power and fear. Alia shared her first look posters from the film and captioned it as, "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi

#SanjayLeelaBhansali@bhansali_produc @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies #GangubaiKathiawadi."

In the first poster, we see a young Gangubai (Alia Bhatt) who is seen wearing a blue blouse and a red skirt with hair plaited in two. She has accessorized her look with small hoop earrings and green bangles. The red bindi adds more to her intense look.

The second poster features Alia as a mafia look sports a dark kohled eyes and a big red bindi with a choker necklace, nose pin and earrings.

For those who ain't aware, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali. She was a brothel owner who also peddled drugs and gave orders for murders. She was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld.

The film is slated to release on September 11. 2020.

