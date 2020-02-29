    For Quick Alerts
      Gauri Khan Has A Priceless Reaction To Donald Trump Mentioning DDLJ In His Speech

      By
      |

      Recently, US President Donald Trump left Shah Rukh Khan fans in a frenzy when he mentioned the superstar's cult film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in his speech during his recent visit to India.

      donald-trump

      While addressing the crowd at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump had said, "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli."

      Recently, when asked how it feels when one of the most influential leaders in the world acknowledges her husband's film, Gauri Khan said that Shah Rukh should make a sequel to his 1995 blockbuster film.

      "May be he (Shah Rukh Khan) should make part two of DDLJ. That's the next plan and I think he will do that. I am going to tell (DDLJ director-producer) Aditya Chopra to make part two, so every president and prime minister who enters India should discuss that," the star wife said at an event.

      Now, that would be quite interesting! What do you guys think?

      Meanwhile, King Khan is yet to officially announce his next project. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018. Recently, director-duo Raj & DK confirmed that they are in talks with Shah Rukh for a film. There's a buzz that the actor is teaming up with Bigil director Atlee for another film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is also teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani. But before all this, the superstar will be seen making a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
