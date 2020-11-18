Gauri Khan: My Children’s Collectibles & My Letters To My Husband Are My Biggest Art Collection

A few hours ago, Gauri Khan gave her fans a sneak-peek into her Delhi house on her Instagram page and shared some inside pictures of her residence. She captioned the post as, "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner."

Gauri And Shah Rukh Khan Open Their New Delhi Home On Airbnb!

Gauri's collaboration with Airbnb has become the talk of the town, and netizens can't stop praising the beauty of SRK's Delhi residence, which is surrounded by exquisite pieces of art and artifacts, photographs and her children's collectibles.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Vogue, Gauri spoke about her art collection and said, "My children's collectibles, my cards and letters to my husband... it is my biggest art collection."

Speaking about her connection with Delhi, Gauri said, "This is a city that brings back memories of my school life, my college life, my family and friends... waiting for our Friday movie at home with a glass of soft drink and popcorn."

In the same interview, Gauri also said that she's a firm believer of the saying that love, joy, togetherness and happiness, is the key for building a home together. She further said that just like Mannat, she has made sure to make her Delhi residence a very 'personalised' space.

Meanwhile, Gauri's star-husband Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly back on film sets. Earlier today, the actor was spotted at the YRF studio. Reports suggest that he has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film, Pathan, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

