Gauri Khan Teases Shah Rukh Khan With This Pic And SRK's Witty Reply Leaves Us In Splits!

Ignoring all the negativity surrounding Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan shares a picture with him on her Twitter page, but more than the picture, it's Gauri's caption that is grabbing netizens' eyeballs. In the picture, Gauri can be seen standing between Shah Rukh Khan and his wax statue at the Grévin Museum in Paris. Gauri captioned the picture as, "Two much to handle."

Shah Rukh Khan, who's well-known for his witty replies and comments, re-tweeted Gauri's post and replied, "Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain...!!!" (And for the last one year and six months, both (SRK and his wax statue) are at home.)

Shah Rukh's reply clearly won the internet. SRK's fans, on the other hand, were just happy to see the notification of SRK's tweet on their mobiles.

A fan wrote, "You both are the cutest. We can see you are having a lovely family time! It gives us a lot of happiness to see your tweet after a long time. You both are the power couple of Bollywood. Please take care of yourself and everyone else at home."

Many netizens also urged the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor to be more active on social media so that they can feel his presence. Some also urged SRK to make an announcement about his next film!

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in 2018. But the film tanked so badly that it forced the superstar to take a break from films to analyse what's going wrong with his selection of scripts.

While there are many reports about SRK's next, the superstar has not officially announced anything yet. Apparently, SRK wants to make sure that his next film opens in the theatres with a bang!