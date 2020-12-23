Gautam Gulati: Salman Khan Is The Only Generous Superstar; He Will Not Even Ask You Much

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Gautam Gulati can't stop praising the former for his generous nature in his latest interview with an entertainment portal.

While speaking to Peeping Moon, Gautam said, "Salman Khan is the only generous superstar. He is the one who will welcome you with open arms. He will not even ask you much. If he feels you are fit for something great, he will take you. He is the most amazing man I've ever seen. If he believes in you, he'll start working for you."

When asked if he can share any update on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Gautam said that he does not have much knowledge about the film's release, but he is done with his dubbing. He further added that Salman will disclose every detail related to the film.

Drawing a comparison between Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Wanted, Gulati said, "Whatever portions I got to watch, I think it is going to be better than Prabhudeva's Wanted (2009)."

In the same interview, Gautam, who's also the winner of the eighth season of reality show Bigg Boss, spoke about the ongoing nepotism debate and shared his stand on the same. Without supporting outsiders or slamming star kids, Gautam said that he's not against anyone, and genuinely believes in hard work.

"If someone's parents are doing well in the industry, it is natural that the child will follow them. It's alright if they get a chance before others. There are so many outsiders who are doing better than star-kids. When you struggle for a long time, that's when you become a good actor. It's not the case that the industry people will throw you out if you don't come from a film family. According to me, this is all rubbish. Stop complaining and just keep working. If you are good at it, they will welcome you," added Gulati.