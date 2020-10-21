Geeta Basra On Cricketers' Spouses Getting Trolled For Their Poor Performance: We Are Easy Targets

Geeta Basra Says People Need Some Kind Of Excuse Or Scapegoat

The actress told the leading daily, "People who're die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they're a bad omen, but don't say anything when someone does perform well."

'People Find It Easy To Go Into The Negative Zone,' Says Geeta Basra

Talking about how the mind of trolls work, Geeta elaborated, "It's easy to be more negative than it's to be positive. People find it easy to go into the negative zone and demolish someone, throw remarks at someone, blame and curse someone, than praise them. They say ‘Because of her, he performed bad'. Us wives are not going and playing for them, neither are we a part of the team or training them. It's jut easy to make wives the soft targets."

Geeta Basra Says She Never Let Trolls Affect Her

The Dil Diya Hai actress admitted that she too would get trolled whenever her husband Harbhajan Singh failed to perform in his matches. However, she never let these things get to her.