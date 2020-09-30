Genelia Deshmukh On Making Her Comeback In Bollywood: It Should Be Something That I'll Enjoy

Actress Genelia Deshmukh was last seen in 2012 Hindi film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. In her eight-year hiatus, the actress did a few cameo appearances for her friends. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Genelia said that she is ready to make her comeback and has been dying to explore newer characters.

Talking about her sabbatical, Genelia said that she was quite clear from the beginning that she would take some time off from work to focus on her family life.

"When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I'm looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I'm really excited to see the kind of content we're making," the actress told the leading daily.

She further added, "After marriage, I got busy with another phase in my life and didn't want to complicate things. I missed working but I also knew I didn't want to be stressed and go to the sets thinking 'oh my kids are at home, are they alright...' I wanted to give my undivided attention to my craft because I love being an actor and there's no two ways about it."

Genelia told the tabloid that she is open to offers from films and web, and is currently in talks for a few projects. However, she also added that she won't settle for anything mediocre.

She said, "When I watched Delhi Crime and Aarya, I was like wow female protagonists are portraying such strong and amazing roles these days. And these are the kind of characters I connect with. If I'm coming back after long it should be worth, it should be something that I'll enjoy with all my heart. And I don't have any perception that I won't play a mother or of not playing my age on screen."

On being asked about reuniting with actor-hubby Riteish Deshmukh on screen, Genelia said, "Actually he has been after me to start working. Riteish would be like 'how long will you wait, come do a film.' He's happy that I'm finally ready. I would love to work him but it's not like a condition. But, if we work together, it must be something that's meant for us, won't do something for the heck of it."

Meanwhile, Genelia recently recovered from COVID-19. In an interview with a leading tabloid, the actress revealed that staying in a separate flat was the most challenging part of battling the virus. However, she had her friends cheering her up with frequent phone calls.

