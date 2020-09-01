Genelia Deshmukh Post COVID-19 Recovery: It Was Tough To Stay Alone, My Friends Kept Me Cheerful

Genelia Deshmukh Says She Never Thought That She Would Be COVID-19 Positive As She Had No Symptoms

Genelia told the tabloid that she had been to Latur, where someone in the house there had tested positive for COVID-19. So, everyone took the COVID-19 test, and Genelia's report came positive.

The actress was quoted as saying, "I never thought in my wildest dream that I would test positive as I had absolutely no symptoms- no cough /fever /cold /nausea/breathlessness- in fact just nothing. We got our tests done in Latur and we were supposed to come back on that day. We decided to stick to our plan and it was on my journey back that I got a call that I had tested positive. Thankfully, Riteish and the kids had tested negative."

Genelia Reveals Why She Was Not Admitted In The Hospital

Genelia revealed that instead of heading back home after testing positive for COVID-19, she got ready to admit herself at Lilavati Hospital. "I was ready to deal with it head-on. But when they checked and saw that I was totally asymptomatic and even my X-ray was clear, I was consequently advised to quarantine myself at home. I chose to go and stay in a separate place, our other flat. I didn't want to risk anybody. I was expecting that I might contract fever or some other symptom on the 3rd day. But there too, nothing happened."

Genelia Reveals The Most Challenging Part Of Battling COVID-19

The actress said that staying in a separate flat was the most challenging part of battling COVID-19. She told ETimes, "In hindsight, I think I should have quarantined myself in a separate room in my house only. It was very tough to stay alone, not hearing even anybody's footsteps. It's terrible to be in surroundings which are not totally to your daily routine and comfort and just sit there doing virtually nothing. My friends, however, kept me cheerful by calling me up, every now and then. And let me tell you the way Riteish took charge of the kids, it was remarkable. He was extremely worried but braved it out. Riteish is a great husband and father."

Genelia On Why She Decided To Speak Post Recovery

"I began to feel there's too much information and misinformation on Coronavirus out in the public domain. Which is why I am finally speaking," the actress told the tabloid.