Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer: Vikrant Massey Sets Out To Woo Yami Gautam And Wins Our Hearts Too!

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam are all set to share screen space for the first time in Puneet Khurana's Ginny Weds Sunny. The makers unveiled the film's official trailer today and we must say, the sneak-peek makes for a delightful ride.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer introduces us to Ginny (Yami Gautam) who refuses to settle for an arranged marriage. When her matchmaker-mother (Ayesha Raza) introduces her to a potential suitor Sunny (Vikrant Massey), Ginny turns him down. Thus, Sunny embarks on a journey to woo her with cheesy romantic lines, witty answers, an aversion for risk and a determination to make her his wife.

Watch the trailer here.

Vikrant and Yami look cute as a mismatched couple and the trailer tickles your funny bone with hilarous one-liners.

"It was a blast playing Ginny as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone or anything ever let her down," Yami said in a statement. Vikrant, describing himself as a 'quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi', was quoted as saying, "While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in story for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for."

Written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora, Ginny Weds Sunny is slated to premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2020.

