Goa-Based Line Producer Defends Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Over Allegations Of Dumping Garbage

Recently, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions was called out by environmentalists for allegedly dumping waste in a Goan village during the shoot of Shakun Batra's upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone, Siiddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It was reported that the crew dumped waste such as plastic utensils and used PPE kits at the village.

Reports also stated that the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) issued a showcause notice to Karan Johar's production house. Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo had earlier told ANI that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will be fined for allegedly littering during the shoot of a film.

In the latest turn of events, Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by Karan Johar's production firm, has issued an official statement on this controversy.

Borkar released a statement that read,"There is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shoot was being held. Due to non-availability of private vendors. I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location."

Further narrating the incident, he continued, "Unfortunately on one particular Monday, the garbage pick-up truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to a breakdown. Upon receiving this information, my team immediately hired another special truck and had the garbage cleared."

"I repeat and reiterate that we have taken all the necessary steps to dispose off the garbage in the manner suggested by the government and we continue to adhere to the guidelines provided," he continued in his statement.

Earlier, ANI quoted Dilip Borkar as saying, "Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut had launched a fresh attack on Karan Johar over this matter and tweeted, "Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekarji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help."

In another tweet, she had written, "Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects."

