      ‘Gone Too Soon’: B-Town Mourns Death Of Wendell Rodricks; Malaika Arora & Others Offer Condolences

      News of ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks' death came as a shocker to everyone. Wendell is reported to have passed away at his residence in Goa on Wednesday. Many celebrities such as Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Poonam Dhillon, Sona Mohapatra, Pooja Bedi, and others took to social media to mourn the loss. 'Gone too soon,' was a sentiment shared by many of them.

      ‘Gone Too Soon’: Bollywood Mourns Death Of Wendell Rodricks

      Malaika Arora shared an old picture getting dressed by Wendell on her Instagram and wrote, "A master couturier and his muse ♥️..... RIP 🙏 our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:46am PST

      John Abraham tweeted an image of Wendell with a note which read, "You were there for me when I began, always believed in me. This year has taken too many too soon. Till we meet again Wendell. RIP."

      Sona Mohapatra was almost in denial of the news as she tweeted, "NO. @Wendellrodricks. Trying to call you. Pick up."

      In another tweet she wrote, "Full of love. Full of life. All heart. All soul. A connoisseur. A creator. A pioneer. A change-maker. I feel lucky having known you. @Wendellrodricks you will remain in my heart forever. Refuse to see you any other way than that afternoon we spent in your glorious home in Goa."

      Poonam Dhillon tweeted, "Very sad to learn about passing of designer @Wendellrodricks. He was not only a talented designer but always generously contributed to good causes whenever opportunity came. I personally know that as he contributed garments to @maddadthehelpinghand Condolences to family & friends."

      Richa Chadha tweeted, "Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family !"

      Pooja Bedi wrote, "To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa. It's way too soon to say goodbye.... cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U."

      Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India's most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:17 [IST]
