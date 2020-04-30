Goodbye, Rishi Kapoor! Anupam Kher Shares NYC Cab Ride Video With Chintu Ji, Says 'I Can’t Even Cry'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai today. The Mulk actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital after facing major health issues.

Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu ji's death has indeed shocked the entire film fraternity. After all, the showbiz lost two gems - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within two days. Rishi Kapoor's dear friend and actor Anupam Kher is deeply affected by his co-star's death and revealed that he couldn't even cry.

Remembering a cab ride with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York City, Anupam Kher wrote, "#RishiKapoor से ज़्यादा ज़िंदादिल, बेबाक़,ज़ोर ज़ोर से ठहाके लगाने वाला,एक बच्चे जैसी जिज्ञासा रखने वाला मैंने अपनी ज़िंदगी में कभी नहीं देखा।भगवान ने उनका साँचा बनाकर तोड़ दिया था।दुख इतना गहरा है, आँसू निकल ही नहीं रहे।NY में उनके साथ आख़िरी वीडियो।आप हमेशा रहोगे।Hello!Hello!"

In the video, one can see Anupam sitting along with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in a yellow cab. Anupam Kher says, "We are in a yellow cab on the on the 51st East Street and Third Avenue and just check out who is with me in the cab."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor had been suffering from cancer since 2018. He had gone for treatment to New York, USA, and came back to India in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor's last rites took place at Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai. His son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and other close relatives were present at the funeral.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body, which was released on December 13, 2019.