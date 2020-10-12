Google Search Shows Anushka Sharma As Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan's Wife; Here's Why

What's In The Name?

If you type ‘Rashid Khan wife' on the Google search bar, actress Anushka Sharma's name appears first in the results page. Nope, we ain't kidding! See it for yourself.

The Connection Between Rashid Khan And Anushka Sharma

During an Instagram live session in 2018, when Rashid was asked to name his favourite Bollywood actresses, he had picked up Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta's name. Later, many news outlets reported Anushka as Rashid's favourite actress, as mentioned by him. That's the only connection between the two celebrities.

Now, when many websites and pages put their names in conjunction, Google's algorithm must have got confused to give us this hilarious result.

Rashid Khan Is Single!

In July this year, when Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was asked about his marriage plans, he had said, "I will only get engaged and then married once Afghanistan win the World Cup."