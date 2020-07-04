Govinda Remembers Saroj Khan: It's Because Of Teachers Like You, I Could Go From Govind To Govinda

Govinda Prays For Saroj Khan's Departed Soul

"Saroj Khan ji aaj humaare beech nahin rahi. Main ishwar se prarthana karta hoon ki wo aapki aatma ko shaanti pradaan kare... Khuda se dua karta hoon ki wo aapko jannat naseeb karaye.." (Saroj Khan ji has left us today. I pray to God that he grants peace to your soul... I pray that He takes you through the gates of heaven)," the actor is seen saying in the video.

Govinda Recalls Being Penniless When He First Met Saroj Khan

Speaking about his first meeting with Saroj Khan, the Coolie No. 1 actor revealed, "Main aapke saath wo pehli mulaqat kabhi bhoolta nahin. Main keh raha tha ki main aapse dance sekhna chahta hoon par mere paas paise nahin hain..Aur aap bahut hi prem se keh gayi, Aayenge tab de dena (I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn't have money. And you told me, lovingly, we'll worry about that later)."

Govinda Is Speechless After Hearing About Saroj Khan's Death

He further added, "Aap jaise acche suvichaar, susabhya, susangati wale guruon ke maadhyam se hi.. hum jaise aam aadmi Govind se nikal ke Govinda ho paate hain.. Ab ye alfaazon mein bayaan nahin kiya jaa sakta. (It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now)."

When Saroj Khan Taught Govinda How To Romance On Screen

In 2018, Govinda had shared an anecdote on a reality show in which he had revealed, "I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it. I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen."

When Govinda Opened Up About How Saroj Khan Had Helped Him During His Struggling Days

"Dance has always been my first love. It brings a different energy in me. When I was a kid, I still remember that I used to walk 19 kilometers a day, as my class was very far from my home. I didn't have enough money back then to travel by a private vehicle, but my love for dance kept me going. Seeing this deep affection Saroj Khan, my Guru, didn't charge me a single penny," the actor had revealed on a reality show.