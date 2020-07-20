Govinda Says 4-5 People Dictate The Film Business: Some Of My Good Films Didn't Get Proper Release

Govinda Opens Up About His Struggle In His Second Innings In Bollywood

The actor told Hindustan Times, "There was a gap of 33 years between them leaving the film industry and me becoming an actor at 21. So by the time I entered the industry, many new producers had come who didn't know much about my lineage. I had to wait for hours to meet them. I understood why they'd talk or behave in a certain way but never let it come in between me and my art."

Govinda Says Many Thought He Wouldn't Be Able To Make It In The Film Industry

"I've been told this on my face. But I knew even the likes of Raj Kapoor ji, Jeetendra ji, Amitabh Bachchan ji, Vinod Khanna ji and Rajesh Khanna ji went through a lot, too. In this industry, you need to have the right perspective. Either you work hard, or pay heed to what people say about you," he asserts, adding that even when he joined politics, "People said it went against the actor within me. But that's not correct because after that, I did films that worked," the actor was quoted as saying.

Govinda Says You Shouldn't Let Success Get To Your Head

The tabloid quoted the Coolie No.1 actor as saying, "Success at times makes you harsh and doesn't let you progress. From my experience, I can say that having a graceful approach helps. Film is a form of art and somewhere we've turned it into a business. Artistes are human beings, not products. Accept those who have merit. This will also help those who aren't as talented, and they'll work harder."

Govinda On Camps In Bollywood

Speaking about the existence of camps in Bollywood, the actor agreed that the film industry is now dictated by only a handful of people. He said, "Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren't close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn't get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now."