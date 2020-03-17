Govinda Showers Praise On Ranveer Singh: 'I Pray To God That You Become The Next Superstar'

Ranveer Singh is a huge Govinda fan and the Gully Boy actor has expressed his admiration for the senior actor in his various interviews. At the recently-held Zee Cine Awards 2020, Ranveer dedicated his performance to Chi Chi.

He even thanked Govinda for being his inspiration and said that the latter was one of the primary reasons behind his decision to become an entertainer.

Humbled by Ranveer's sweet gesture, the Hero No 1 actor took to his Instagram story to shower praise on him and wrote, "I met you (at an award show on Saturday) and I saw your dance and was moved by the amount of respect you showered on me. It has made me at a loss for words. I don't have the words to praise you as a human being and actor. Thank you so much for the respect and I pray to God that you become the next superstar of this industry. I have said this earlier and I can see you shaping up to be the superstar of India through your films."

He further added, "I feel very good to see you shine and rise higher and higher. May God bless you and all the best!"

Well, we are quite sure that Ranveer will be on cloud nine after receiving some kind words from his idol.

In one of his earlier interviews, Ranveer had called Govinda a 'complete performer' and said, "Whether it is emotion, comedy or dance, he is head and shoulders above everyone else in terms of sheer talent."

"I am probably one of his biggest fans. I have seen his films - some of them more than 50 times. I have seen all his songs. I don't love all of his movies but I love him. He is an icon," the Padmaavat star had said in another interview.

Ranveer and Govinda had shared screen space in Shaad Ali's 2014 film Kill Dil. The film also starred Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra.

