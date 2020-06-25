Bollywood Actor Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets With A Car Accident In Juhu

Govinda's Son's Car Meets With An Accident In Juhu

As per a report in IBT Times, the accident took place around at 8.30 pm when Yashvardhan was driving around Juhu on June 24, 2020. His car was hit by another one which was driven by a company driver While nobody was injured, the headlight of Yashvardhan's car got damaged.

No Police Case Was Registered

The report further stated that no case was registered, and both the parties resolved the issue mutually. A Nav Bharat Times report stated that the the opposite car, which collided with Yashvardhan's car, was being driven by someone under the Yash Raj banner.

On A Related Note, Govinda's Son Yash Is Yet To Make His Bollywood Debut

"I want my son Yash to be better work than me, We had sent him to London for studies. He went to Met Film school. (When he joins the film industry) nothing wrong will happen to him at the workplace, everything will be right," Govinda was quoted as saying by a tabloid. Meanwhile, the star kid in an interview in 2017, said that he loves direction but acting is his passion.

Currently, Amid The Lockdown, Govinda Has Been Interacting With His Fans On Instagram

Recently, the actor celebrated 21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra. Govinda shared a post on his Instagram page which read, Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! 😉🕺🏻❤️ @duttsanjay @therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi."