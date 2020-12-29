Gracy Singh Says She Wasn't Disappointed When Rajkumar Hirani Chose Vidya Balan For Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Gracy Singh On Staying Away From Bollywood

The leading daily quoted Gracy as saying, "I had worked 7-8 years in films and yes, it was largely centered around regional films. But to answer your question, no, I have no such ambitions. The problem arises when you have certain expectations. I always live in the present. I have done two of the biggest films and trust me, I knew from the word 'Go' that both Lagaan and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S will work in a big way. Both will also be remembered for the longest time. They were unbelievable films."

Gracy Singh On Vidya Balan Doing Lage Raho Munna Bhai

While Gracy Singh played Sanjay Dutt's love interest in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, director Rajkumar Hirani chose Vidya Balan for Lago Raho Munna Bhai. On being asked if she was miffed by this, the actress said, "Nahin, I could see Hirani's perspective. In fact, a time will come when I shall direct a film. I am very inclined towards direction. I love story writing as well."

Gracy Singh Says She Was Never Chasing Work In Film Line

When asked whether she approached filmmakers for work, Gracy told ETimes, "My manager Joshi ji used to do it; he was constantly on the phone trying to get me projects. He passed away in 2008. I didn't want to call up filmmakers much after that. I didn't even have contacts. Slowly but surely I felt I should do something different. In fact, even when he was alive, I had told him that ‘ ab bas, ab mujhe kuch aur karne doh, meri life ka mission sirf acting nahi hai'. You know what! When I started off, I had told my manager that I will not do too many films in my life. I had told him that I may not do beyond one or two. I went on to do many more but I was never chasing work in the film line. And I had even told my manager to be sure that whatever films he gets me are those which can be seen with the family and have me in characters that normal girls can identify."