Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra Gets A Thumbs Down For Sporting The Most Dangerous Dress

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most confident and gorgeous actresses of B-town! Trust PeeCee to make heads turn whenever she graces any event. So, when Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of 2020 Grammy Awards along with her hubby, Nick Jonas, she left everyone gasping for the breath. The actress was seen sporting an exquisite gown with a plunging neckline and looked damn hot.

While many screamed 'wow' over her look, many also disapproved her 'dangerous' look and slammed the actress for the same.

@yo_pumpkin01: "Wtf is this ? Grammy award or p*rnhub award even though p*rn star wear full cover clothes during any award show and you are the one who showing her body."

@morcosayda: "Wtf is she wearing."

@ilariencazzuto: "You look amazing but the dress isn't going well PC."

@thekohleyedgirl: "I love you🔥 but dress is not about You."

@rachnanishaa: "Doesn't suit your personality."

@mshahroudi: "With all respect, super ugly dress."

@fitigers374: "This dress doesnt suit Priyanka. Love you but this very distasteful."

@soniagupta341: "Is there any possibility that you carry your own culture in other country ??? Is it necessary to be one of them ??? That too this dress is a big no !!! 🙏🙏🙏."

On a related note, Priyanka and Nick were also accompanied by Kevin Jonas, Danielle, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

(All social media posts are unedited.)