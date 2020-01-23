    For Quick Alerts
      Gul Makai Song Haq Maula: HE Amjad Khan's Lyrics And Piyush Mishra's Vocals Touch Your Heart

      After the heart-stirring trailer of Gul Makai, the makers have now released the first song titled 'Haq Maula'. The film stars Reem Shaikh in the lead role. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakari, Mukesh Rishi and the late Om Puri in pivotal roles.

      Gul Makai tells the story of courageous journey and struggle of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley in Pakistan to her becoming the champion for free education to all.

      Speaking about the film, director HE Amjad Khan told The Times of India, "We hope the story of Malala Yousafzai, reach people across the world through our film, so they realized how difficult it is for some children to get access to education. My thought is to convey a message that every girl or boy deserves to go to school. It's their fundamental right."

      He further added, "The movie will likewise showcase how Malala has spoken in favour of girl's education and highlighting the atrocities of Taliban. It will also show the support Malala reliably received and encouragement in her activism from her parents. The idea for the blog was even that of her father Ziauddin, who ran a local private school."

      Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (pen) Gul Makai is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. The film is set to release on 31 January 2020.

