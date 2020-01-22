Gul Makai: The Triumphant Story Of The Decade’s Most Famous Young Girl Malala Yousafzai

Gul Makai a.k.a Malala Yousafzai was 11 when she first came into attention through her heartfelt diary, published on BBC Urdu, she wrote under a pseudonym - 'Gul Makai', the name of a heroine from a Pashtun folk tale. The blogs principle thought process was to narrate her desire to remain in education and for other girls to have a chance to be educated.

Her blogs depicted life under Taliban rule from her home town of Mingora, in the northwest region of Pakistan she affectionately calls "My Swat". H.E. Amjad Khan's movie Gul Makai will showcase the earlier life of Malala and gruesome and cruel environment the Swat Valley transformed into after Taliban domination.

H.E. Amjad Khan on the movie Gul Makai adds, "We hope the story of Malala Yousafzai, reach people across the world through our film, so they realized how difficult it is for some children to get access to education. My thought is to convey a message that every girl or boy deserves to go to school. It's their fundamental right."

He further adds, "The movie will likewise showcase how Malala has spoken in favour of girl's education and highlighting the atrocities of Taliban. It will also show the support Malala reliably received and encouragement in her activism from her parents. The idea for the blog was even that of her father Ziauddin, who ran a local private school."

To get the real-life story on the big screen the writer Bhaswati Chakrabarty has spent two long years in research and analysis and took another two years in penning down the script.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) Gul Makai is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. Priya Samant, the Impact Advisor. Directed by H. E. Amjad Khan the film is set to release on 31st January 2020.