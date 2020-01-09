Watch The Powerful Trailer Of Gul Makai – A Biopic On Malala Yousafzai

The trailer of Gul Makai, which is based on the life of teenager Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, is out and it's every bit powerful. The film which features Reem Shaikh in the lead role, also features Atul Kurkarni, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakari, Mukesh Rishi and late Om Puri in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by HE Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla. It is presented by Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films.

Watch out the trailer below..

Netizens are totally in the awe of Gul Makai trailer. Check out their reaction below..

@Crazy Ravenclaw: "It's just soooooo beautiful. Reem's acting is great. I am literally having tears in my eyes😭."

@Rukhsar Khan Actress: "After all hard work finally Gulmakai is here... awesome i will love to watch."

@AYUSHI PANDEY: "What a mind blowing role Reem has played."

@dreamer K: "Mind blowing performance."

According to a press release issued by the makers, Gul Makai charts the courageous journey of Ziauddin Yousafzai family, when Swat Valley in Pakistan was seized by Taliban gunmen in 2009 and Sharia law was imposed upon its people.

Malala, daughter of Ziauddin Yousafzai, spoke against the world's most dangerous terrorist organisation through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai, against the oppression faced by them in Swat Valley, Pakistan.

Malala spoke for the right of girls, especially the right to receive a complete education and her courage and bravery gained worldwide recognition and support.

Gul Makai is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

