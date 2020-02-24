Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana Says It Is Not Easy To Act In Front Of Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a roll delivering one hit after another, exploring diverse themes in each film. As his latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, he is already prepping for his next release, Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with the legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time with this film.

Speaking about the film during a recent interview, Ayushmann said that its magic lies in its simplicity. While he plays the role of a tenant, Big B will be his landlord, and the two just don't go about business amicably. He also admitted that it isn't easy to act in front of Amitabh.

Ayushmann told PTI, "Gulabo Sitabo is an extremely simple film. It's a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I'm the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It's as simple as that. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that's what the film is about."

Talking about his experience working with Amitabh, he said, "Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that he's so well prepared always. He will know your lines also. It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor."

Scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, Gulabo Sitabo is being directed by Shoojit Sircar, who directed Ayushmann in his debut film, Vicky Donor. It is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

