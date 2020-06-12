Gulabo Sitabo Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers!

Despite the digital release, Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has been leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. Earlier, the film was supposed to have a theatrical release, but owing to the lockdown and the Novel Coronavirus scare, the makers opted for a digital release. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens, who watched the film, have reacted to the Ayushmann-Amitabh starrer..

Hinduja Ashok: "Wonderful movie!! #GulaboSitabo Awesome acting @ayushmannk and @SrBachchan Reality version !! Amazing !! In some place i feel it's going to length Congratulations to the team who made it perfectly Thumbs up!!"

Mohit Zade: "2 kinda similar characters in 2 different movies but Bachchan proving a point on how to show variations while acting, something Ayushmaan shud definitely learn! #GulaboSitabo."

prateek: "Full marks for Authenticity, cinematography & quirky writing at places but the plot itself is not enough for a full feature film & gives that "seen before" feeling. Not a remarkable film from Shoojit sircar but can be seen once for sure."

Mohammed Sohail ✪: "#GulaboSitabo : ⭐⭐⭐. #AmitabhBachchan is refreshingly good & holds it together, #AayushmanKhurana is just okay no spark in the character. Movie was Unnecessarily too long.. screenplay is too SLOW & last 20-30 Min of movie is very good.. can watch one time."

Alekhya Banerjee: "#GulaboSitabo Is A Extremely Slow Burning Film Which Have A Good Message And Extremely Good Climax But To Reach There It Takes Too Much Time And Which Test Your Patience. Character Are Amazing. BGM is Forgettable But Used Well. Tbh It Will Doesn't Satisfy The Watch Of 2 hrs."

Going by the netizens' review, one can say that the film has left the viewers with two opinions. While some loved the camaraderie of Bachchan and Khurrana, some were not very impressed with the film!