Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Cute Banter Leaves You With A Smile

Director Shoojit Sircar's slice of life films always strike a chord with the audience. Be it Vicky Donor, Piku or October, his movies always have their heart in the right place. His upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, brings two amazing performers, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, together, for the first time on the big screen.

Today, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the dramedy, and as expected, it leaves a lasting impression. Ayushmann took to his Twitter page to share the trailer link and wrote, "Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai. Trailer out now: https://amzn.to/GiboSiboTrailer Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere."

Watch the trailer here.

Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo revolves around Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan), a 78-year old landlord, whose prized possession is his old depleted mansion. Ayushmann Khurrana plays Bankey, one of his tenants, who is quite shrewd and sly, and has an agenda of his own. Throughout the trailer, it's Mirza and Bankey's cute banter, which leaves you smiling.

Talking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan earlier shared, "Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life dramedy that is a must watch for families at home. I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character's look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe."

Gulabo Sitabo will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020.

