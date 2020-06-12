Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Netizens Say, 'Amitabh Bachchan Proves Why He Is Called A Legend'

Amitabh Bachchan and AyushmannKhurrana-starrer, Gulabo Sitabo became the first Hindi film to skip theatrical release and premiere on OTT platform. The film's midnight release on June 12 had fans excited to watch one of Bollywood's most bankable actor alongside the living legend.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo follows an annoying landlord and a shrewd tenant. Both scheming men are caught in a game of upmanship. But they come together when they realise that the 100-year-old haveli they are living in, will be handed over to the government soon. The trailer had earned a lot of praise for the leading cast, their looks and the story. Now that the film has released, fans are also praising it for the performances and screenplay.

While one Twitter user called the film "endearing", another one said Amitabh Bachchan needs to win an award for the film. One user also claimed that Gulabo Sitabo is one of the good things about quarantine. Here is how netizens reacted to the film's release last night.

@HemantS49654003 Saw #GulaboSitabo on @PrimeVideoIN After Bengali n Gujrati old man, now Mirza. If @SrBachchan does not get @filmfare for this, smthng is wrng with Filmfare@ActorVijayRaaz is awesome@ShoojitSircar is magical with #juhichaturvedi Set & dialogue r great I m in love with Haveli. @ScribeUpma @SrBachchan once again proves why he is called legend. While Mirza is such an unlikable character, Big B is on top of his craft.#GulaboSitabo @khamkhaArtist @ShoojitSircar what a beautiful film you've made #GulaboSitabo @moviesneh The jokes don't flow in #GulaboSitabo... everything else is spot on, the setting, performances, background score, art direction, greed-is-bad story...#GulaboSitaboreview @abhichanger #GulaboSitabo is a nice movie. The writing and story are its strongest aspects. Greed can make you do shameful things. Cinematography is awesome. These are the kinds of stories you tell kids to give them life lessons. Definitely watchable. @_anirban_saha Good things in quarantine. Must watch. #GulaboSitabo @JalapathyG #GulaboSitabo A film about greediness. The 2-hr movie needs an hour trimming. @prrrince .. GULABO SITABO is BRILLIANT. i have been unwell since a week and yeh film dekh kar tabiyat khush ho gayi.. thank you @ShoojitSircar @SrBachchan @ayushmannk #juhichaturvedi the cast and the crew.#gulabositabo bahut maza aaya @VastupalShah5 #GulaboSitabo is such an endearing film...

Gulabo Sitabo written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video.

