    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020 With Multiple Projects!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Siddhant Chaturvedi had an amazing 2019 with the cult hit Gully Boy where he shared the screen alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actor made his way into people's hearts and also grabbed the attention of millions across the nation. The actor is all set to own 2020 with a line up of multiple projects.

      Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020!

      The actor will now be seen working with not one or two but three major production houses, namely Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, and Excel Entertainment respectively.

      Siddhant will be seen in various characters, all different from one another and the audiences are excited to see Mc Sher deliver so much content. Siddhant has set the bar really high for himself and is surely not going to disappoint us for the same.

      'The Find of the Year' shone through 2019 with his breakthrough performance and also won various awards for the same. The actor has a busy schedule with so many good projects in hand and is definitely enjoying this path that he has made for himself.

      On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

      ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi Wins Over Internet With Response To Ananya Panday's Nepotism Comment

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 21:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
      • Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020!
        Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020!
      • Saif Reveals Plans On Sharing Screen Space With Sara
        Saif Reveals Plans On Sharing Screen Space With Sara
      • Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman
        Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X