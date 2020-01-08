Gully Boy’s Siddhant Chaturvedi To Roll Out A Promising 2020; Here’s How!

Siddhant Chaturvedi AKA MC Sher of Bollywood who has been hailed as the 'Find of the Year" has made sure to prove his worth with every chance he gets! With commendable performances in Zoya Akthar's Gully Boy, now he is all set to own 2020 with his back to back releases for which he has a stellar line up for the year.

Despite coming from a non-filmy background since his debut in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been the talk of the town and well, definitely he is the 'Silent Find of the Year' with the promising portrayal the previous year. Siddhant Chaturvedi is packed with his three back to back releases. Our MC Sher will be roaring in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' which will be directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shakun Batra's film and Excel Entertainment's next.

The production houses are after Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher for the prowess he possesses. The 'breakthrough star' has turned into the most promising star for 2020 as he is all set to own the year with his back to back releases.

From Times Fresh Face in 2012 to becoming the heartthrob as MC Sher in Gully Boy and then, the national crush for the entire nation, Siddhant Chaturvedi has unlocked all his opportunities on his own and has charted success with his amazing acting skills and his passion for acting.

We can't wait to watch Siddhant in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.