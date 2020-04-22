Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta End 8-Year Marriage; ‘We Are Amicably Divorced’ Says Gulshan

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta have reportedly ended their marriage. Gulshan confirmed the news and said that the two have 'amicably divorced' and are doing okay.

In a statement made to SpotboyE, Gulshan said, "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That's all there is to say."

The couple was married for eight years after tying the knot in 2012. In the recent past, Gulshan had hinted at going through a rough patch in their marriage.

In an interview with Times of India, he had said, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out." He added, "I am comfortable being alone and don't get bored of my own company. The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to manage that person's presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together."

Gulshan has acted in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Hate Story, Hunterrr, and Shaitan. He was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's segment in the anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. Kallirroi on the other hand, has worked in films like Karwaan and Omerta, and was last seen in the Netflix series Bard Of Blood.

