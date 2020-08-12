Gunjan Saxena: IAF Furious With Portrayal Of Gender Bias In The Film, Pens Letter To Censor Board

Forget about netizens being miffed with Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil, as more than them, IAF (Indian Air Force) is upset with the film. According to ANI, IAF and has penned a letter to the Censor Board of Film Certification complaining against its undue negative portrayal in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

For the unversed, the film is a biopic on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female air combatant of India, during the 1999 Kargil War.

The letter reads, "Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers. However, when the trailer of the movie was released recently, it was observed that certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and its trailer, which was forwarded to this office for viewing, have been found to portray the IAF in an undue negative light."

The letter further states, "In the aim to glorify the screen character of 'Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena', M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF."

It is also stated in the letter that before the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dharma Productions was informed about the objectionable portion of the movie, and was advised to delete/modify the same.

However, Karan Johar's production house did not delete/modify the scenes, and rather inserted a disclaimer in the movie, which didn't go down well with the IAF.

It is yet to be seen how Dharma Productions will react to the the IAF's letter.

Inputs- ANI