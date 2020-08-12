    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gunjan Saxena: IAF Furious With Portrayal Of Gender Bias In The Film, Pens Letter To Censor Board

      By
      |

      Forget about netizens being miffed with Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil, as more than them, IAF (Indian Air Force) is upset with the film. According to ANI, IAF and has penned a letter to the Censor Board of Film Certification complaining against its undue negative portrayal in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

      For the unversed, the film is a biopic on Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female air combatant of India, during the 1999 Kargil War.

      gunjan-saxena-iaf-furious-with-portrayal-of-gender-bias-in-the-film-pens-letter-to-censor-board

      The letter reads, "Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers. However, when the trailer of the movie was released recently, it was observed that certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and its trailer, which was forwarded to this office for viewing, have been found to portray the IAF in an undue negative light."

      The letter further states, "In the aim to glorify the screen character of 'Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena', M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF."

      It is also stated in the letter that before the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dharma Productions was informed about the objectionable portion of the movie, and was advised to delete/modify the same.

      However, Karan Johar's production house did not delete/modify the scenes, and rather inserted a disclaimer in the movie, which didn't go down well with the IAF.

      It is yet to be seen how Dharma Productions will react to the the IAF's letter.

      Inputs- ANI

      Read more about: gunjan saxena janhvi kapoor
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X