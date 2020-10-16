Gunjan Saxena Says She ‘Wasn't Given Opportunity To Raise Objections To The Film'

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (October 15), refused to pass any interim order to restrain the release of movie Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl in theatres. The court has asked the Centre to sort out issues relating to its content with the film's producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and director Sharan Sharma.

On Gunjan Saxena's Netflix release, the Centre claimed that the film depicted the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light. Their advocate Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain also mentioned the deposition of real life Gunjan Saxena. He told the court, "Gunjan Saxena clearly states in her affidavit that she was not given an opportunity to raise objections regarding the content of the film. She also clarifies that there were no arm-wrestling bouts between her and the male officers at the Academy."

On the other hand, Saxena clarified in her affidavit filed through Aditya Dewan that the movie is not a documentary, but is only inspired by her life. The affidavit filed before Justice Rajiv Shakdher states, "The Deponent (Saxena) does not claim that everything that is shown in the movie has happened with her in her real life. However, the deponent believes that the message sought to be conveyed through the movie is to motivate young women to join the Indian Air Force and, on a broader canvas, the aim is to inspire young women to pursue their dreams, not to doubt themselves and to work hard towards their goals."

Gunjan also said in her affidavit that she has utmost respect for IAF and she did "not faced any discrimination on the basis of her gender. The IAF rather gave the deponent an opportunity to serve the nation, including in the Kargil War." Justice Rajiv Shakdher, while refusing the Centre's plea, said those who wanted to watch the film have already seen it on the top (OTT) platform. "Who will go and watch a movie in the theatre at the time of COVID-19 pandemic? Those who wanted to see the movie have already watched it on the OTT platform," he said.

Further hearing has been scheduled for January 18, 2021. The court has suggested the counsels for all the parties to first watch the movie, so that their arguments can be more clear.

