Gunjan Saxena Says The Intention Of The Biopic Was To Inspire People To Chase Their Dreams

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic on a lady IAF pilot was well received by critics and audiences, but it was also marred by controversy. From countering some of the facts presented in the film to challenging its depiction of the Indian Air Force, the film has been embroiled in controversy since its release on the OTT platform Netflix.

Gunjan Saxena, in a recent interview, opened up about some of the accusations on the movie and clarified that the intention of the filmmakers was to inspire people.

Talking to Indian Express about the sexism she faced as one of the first female officers to join the IAF, Gunjan said, "It would be unfair to generalise everything. No two individuals were the same. But after some time in the Unit, I was able to mix well with other male officers..."

She added, "It will not be fair to name any individuals. But since no bias was at institutional level, it did not hamper my professional growth in any way."

She hopes that the film is successful in what it set out to do. "I think the intention of the filmmakers was to inspire people to dream and chase their dreams. One must always believe in their dreams and work hard to achieve them, despite all odds...In the armed forces, nothing is a walk in the park. I had my share of struggles, like others have had theirs, and those hardships have made me what I am today," she told Indian Express.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan's father and Angad Bedi as her brother.

