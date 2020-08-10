Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Early Movie Review: Did Janhvi Kapoor Manage To Woo The Critics?

The early movie review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor is out, and film critics have shared their take on the film. For the unversed, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma, and it also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female air combatant of India, during the 1999 Kargil War.

Coming back to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl review, here's what the early viewers have to say..

Sreeju Sudhakaran: My review #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. Simplicity is the strength of this effective biopic that aims for the skies, but remains grounded throughout! #JanhviKapoor is likeable enough and @TripathiiPankaj is excellent as always! #GunjanSaxena

Umesh K Shukla: Enjoyed thouroughly #GunjanSaxena very well directed #SharanSharma @janhvikapoorr holds the film...very well emoted... your mom #sridevi would have been very happy to see you performing so well... god bless.

Pallavi mukherjee: #GunjanSaxena Movie Review: #JanhviKapoor and #PankajTripathi are just too good, Janhvi as Gunju is relatable, believable and inspiring at the same time, the story is the hero! #PankajTripathi words are not enough to praise the man's acting talent, such a performer you are that we forget you are acting, every1 wants a father like you are in the movie.

Sukhjeet Singh: #OneWordReview... #GunjanSaxena: INSPIRING. Rating: ***½ Big salute to #GunjanSaxena, her courageous story is an inspiration... Emotions high point... Stunning aerial photography... Director Sharan Sharma makes a confident debut... Recommended! #GunjanSaxenaReview

Going by the early reviews, one can assume that despite all the negativity around the film, Janhvi has managed to woo the critics. It is yet to be seen whether the general public will pour the same love on Janhvi and the film or not.