    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Early Movie Review: Did Janhvi Kapoor Manage To Woo The Critics?

      By
      |

      The early movie review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor is out, and film critics have shared their take on the film. For the unversed, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma, and it also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female air combatant of India, during the 1999 Kargil War.

      Just Like Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Netizens Boycott Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Too

      Coming back to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl review, here's what the early viewers have to say..

      gunjan-saxena-the-kargil-girl-early-movie-review

      Sreeju Sudhakaran: My review #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. Simplicity is the strength of this effective biopic that aims for the skies, but remains grounded throughout! #JanhviKapoor is likeable enough and @TripathiiPankaj is excellent as always! #GunjanSaxena

      Umesh K Shukla: Enjoyed thouroughly #GunjanSaxena very well directed #SharanSharma @janhvikapoorr holds the film...very well emoted... your mom #sridevi would have been very happy to see you performing so well... god bless.

      Pallavi mukherjee: #GunjanSaxena Movie Review: #JanhviKapoor and #PankajTripathi are just too good, Janhvi as Gunju is relatable, believable and inspiring at the same time, the story is the hero! #PankajTripathi words are not enough to praise the man's acting talent, such a performer you are that we forget you are acting, every1 wants a father like you are in the movie.

      Sukhjeet Singh: #OneWordReview... #GunjanSaxena: INSPIRING. Rating: ***½ Big salute to #GunjanSaxena, her courageous story is an inspiration... Emotions high point... Stunning aerial photography... Director Sharan Sharma makes a confident debut... Recommended! #GunjanSaxenaReview

      Going by the early reviews, one can assume that despite all the negativity around the film, Janhvi has managed to woo the critics. It is yet to be seen whether the general public will pour the same love on Janhvi and the film or not.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X