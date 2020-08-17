Gunjan Saxena: IAF Pilot Who Served With Real-life Gunjan Slams The Janhvi Kapoor Starrer

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the recently released Janhvi Kapoor starrer is making headlines for all wrong reasons. Namrita Chandi, a retired IAF pilot who served in the Indian Air Force with the real-life Gunjan Saxena, slammed the film for 'spreading lies' in her recent open letter published in Outlook.

In her open letter, Namrita Chandi has stated that the rebuttal Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has as little to do with the real Gunjan, as has the film. According to Namrita, he has also trained as a helicopter pilot but has never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment that has been portrayed in the movie. The former IAF pilot stated that men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals.

Namrita Chandi revealed that she had trained together with Gunjan Saxena, and they have seen each other under the worst of circumstances. She added that her letter has little to do with the real-life Gunjan Saxena, and called Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl a 'monstrous' film.

The former IAF pilot blamed the banner Dharma Productions headed by Karan Johar and its 'penny dreadful' writers for showing everyone who has served in the proud blue uniform in a bad light. Namrita Chandi, who admitted that initially there were issues like no changing rooms or toilets for ladies, added that she was never disrespected or mistreated in her 15-years-long career.