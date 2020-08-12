Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Twitter Review: Find Out Whether Janhvi's Second Film Is Yay Or Nay

Today (August 12, 2020, Janhvi Kapoor's second film after Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, arrives on Netflix, and we are here with the Twitter review of the film. Directed by debutant director Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film is a biopic on Ex-Flt Lt. Gunjan Saxena, who became the first female air combatant of India.

Gunjan Saxena: IAF Furious With Portrayal Of Gender Bias In The Film, Pens Letter To Censor Board

When the trailer of the film was released, it grabbed more negative response from the netizens because of two reasons i.e., the film stars a star kid (Janhvi Kapoor) in the lead role, and netizens didn't find Janhvi's act amusing and rather called her 'expressionless' throughout the trailer. But as the saying goes, one shouldn't judge the book by its cover let's see if Janhvi has managed to woo the audience with her acting chops.

Have a look at the Twitter review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

prudhvi nadh @prudhvinadh1: Everything seems to be ok but #JahnviKapoor destroyed the movie completely with her expressionless acting 🙏🏻 #GunjanSaxena

TheMohantyArnab @arnab21mohanty: What a masterpiece performance @TripathiiPankaj & @janhvikapoorr #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl

Vikas Malik Kuraiya @VikasKuraiya: Just finished #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl first day first show. What a brilliant direction and acting. Thank you @TripathiiPankaj ji for this wonderful work.

Somesh Sinha @SinhaSomesh: #GunjanSaxenaReview: On the whole, #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl is relevant, amusing, emotional and insightful. A truly inspiring story that will grip you from the first frame till the last. #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl is a tender salute to woman's valour. Strongly recommended!

Maharshi©TM @MurariSpeaks: Dear @netflix team, Thank you for uploading the film #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl.. @janhvikapoorr excelled in the role. Discrimination part showed a bit awkward. Overall I can rate it as another must watch on @netflix.

Ekta @crazyvaruniac_: @TripathiiPankaj sir ek hee dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge? just 15 mins into the film but already in awe of your character. #GunjanSaxena #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl

फ @itsFLETCH: #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl 1. The introduction scene! It's a classical hero entry scene. Just this time it's the heroine. And you'd root for #GunjanSaxena.

BE THE CHANGE @_transform: Why is #JanhviKapoor looking glammed up when she's training to be a pilot? While she's fighting in a WAR? Her expressions & acting have no range. All her emotions look the same. Why was she given this prestigious role? Boycott.

Going by the review, Janhvi has received mixed response from netizens. While some loved her honest performance, others criticised it.

(Social media posts are unedited.)