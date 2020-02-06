Guns Of Banaras Teaser Out: Karann Nathh Looks Impressive In Remake Of Dhanush’s ‘Polladhavan'

The first teaser of Karann Nathh starrer Guns of Banaras is now online. The actor promises to woo the audience with his power-packed performance.

Directed by Shekkhar Suri, the film is set to be the action film of the year. Karann looks impressive in the teaser and is ready to take the audience on a thrilling ride. Guns Of Banaras is the remake of Dhanush starrer blockbuster film, Polladhavan.

Son of film producer Rakesh Nath, Karann was the child artist in Mr India. High on action, Karann is seen performing some dynamic action sequences in the teaser. Karann will be seen essaying the role of Guddu Shukla, an angry young man in Varanasi. The action drama also stars Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, Shilpa Shirodkar and others.

The film is set to hit the big screens on 28th February.