    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Guns Of Banaras Teaser Out: Karann Nathh Looks Impressive In Remake Of Dhanush’s ‘Polladhavan'

      By
      |

      The first teaser of Karann Nathh starrer Guns of Banaras is now online. The actor promises to woo the audience with his power-packed performance.

      Stills from Guns of Banaras teaser

      Directed by Shekkhar Suri, the film is set to be the action film of the year. Karann looks impressive in the teaser and is ready to take the audience on a thrilling ride. Guns Of Banaras is the remake of Dhanush starrer blockbuster film, Polladhavan.

      Son of film producer Rakesh Nath, Karann was the child artist in Mr India. High on action, Karann is seen performing some dynamic action sequences in the teaser. Karann will be seen essaying the role of Guddu Shukla, an angry young man in Varanasi. The action drama also stars Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, Shilpa Shirodkar and others.

      The film is set to hit the big screens on 28th February.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X