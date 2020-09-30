Gurmeet Choudhary And His Wife Debina Bonnerjee Test Positive For COVID-19

Gurmeet And His Wife Debina Test Positive For COVID-19

Gurmeet took to his Instagram page to share this news and wrote in a post, "My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are, touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home."

The Actor Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Them To Get Tested

The actor also urged all the people who came in contact with them to get tested for COVID-19. Gurmeet continued in his post, "We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support."

Gurmeet Had Recently Wrapped Up An Outdoor Shooting Schedule

Gurmeet had returned back to Mumbai on September 17 after wrapping up an outdoor stint for his upcoming film The Wife in Jaipur. While speaking with IANS, the actor had said that it was quite challenging to shoot for the film in the midst of a pandemic.

He was quoted as saying, "Completing the film was a challenge during this pandemic as we weren't shooting in Mumbai, we were shooting out of the city. When you are shooting outside the city, the major concern is if someone in the team contracts COVID-19 then we would need at least a 21-days quarantine and keep the shoot on hold. The cycle would going if the number of cases increased. I think our film is the first one in Bollywood to start during the pandemic and end smoothly with no (COVID-19 positive) cases."