Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Extend Wishes To Fans
Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Also known as Gurupurab, it includes three-day festivities, followed by Kirtan, Katha, and Langar. This year, owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are low-key. But that hasn't stopped Bollywood celebrities from sending virtual wishes to fans across the globe on this auspicious day.
Stars like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Ali Fazal and others took to social media to extend their warm greetings to fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020.
Ajay Devgn
The Tanhaji actor tweeted, "It's the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global HarmonyRoseJo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti."
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan shared a painting of Guru Nanak Dev and wrote, "Gurupurab 🙏🏽."
Taapsee Pannu
The actress posted a picture from her visit to the gurudwara and wrote, ""Coz it's his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti".
Nimrat Kaur
"ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness.. #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe," wrote the Lunchbox actress.
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal tweeted, "Happy Gurupurab!! #GuruNanakJayanti."
Amitabh Bachchan
The megastar also extended his greetings to fans and wrote, "T 3737 -.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru!!"
