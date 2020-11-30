Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Extend Wishes To Fans

Ajay Devgn

The Tanhaji actor tweeted, "It's the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global HarmonyRoseJo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti."

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared a painting of Guru Nanak Dev and wrote, "Gurupurab 🙏🏽."

Taapsee Pannu

The actress posted a picture from her visit to the gurudwara and wrote, ""Coz it's his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti".

Nimrat Kaur

"ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness.. #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe," wrote the Lunchbox actress.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal tweeted, "Happy Gurupurab!! #GuruNanakJayanti."

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar also extended his greetings to fans and wrote, "T 3737 -.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru!!"