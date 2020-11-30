    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Extend Wishes To Fans

      By
      |

      Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Also known as Gurupurab, it includes three-day festivities, followed by Kirtan, Katha, and Langar. This year, owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are low-key. But that hasn't stopped Bollywood celebrities from sending virtual wishes to fans across the globe on this auspicious day.

      Stars like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Ali Fazal and others took to social media to extend their warm greetings to fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020.

      Ajay Devgn

      Ajay Devgn

      The Tanhaji actor tweeted, "It's the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global HarmonyRoseJo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti."

      Abhishek Bachchan

      Abhishek Bachchan

      Abhishek Bachchan shared a painting of Guru Nanak Dev and wrote, "Gurupurab 🙏🏽."

      Taapsee Pannu

      Taapsee Pannu

      The actress posted a picture from her visit to the gurudwara and wrote, ""Coz it's his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti".

      Nimrat Kaur

      Nimrat Kaur

      "ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness.. #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe," wrote the Lunchbox actress.

      Ali Fazal

      Ali Fazal

      Ali Fazal tweeted, "Happy Gurupurab!! #GuruNanakJayanti."

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh Bachchan

      The megastar also extended his greetings to fans and wrote, "T 3737 -.. my wishes and greetings on this auspicious occasion of Gurupurab .. the birth anniversary of GURU NANAK DEV ji .. the 551 st .. .. and I look up from my desk .. and HE is there with me .. with his blessings .. Sat naam wahe Guru!!"

      ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Photos During Guru Nanak Jayanti Are Something You Cannot Miss

      ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh Joins Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday As A Co-Pilot

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X