Guru Purnima 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda & Others Pay Tribute To Teachers!
The Nation is celebrating Guru Purnima, the special day which is dedicated to all the spiritual and academic teachers, today (July 5, 2020). On this auspicious day, the renowned Bollywood celebrities, including the senior superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Randeep Hooda, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and so on took to their respective social media pages and paid tribute to their favourite teachers.
Check out the Guru Purnima posts of Bollywood celebs, here...
Amitabh Bachchan, the senior actor shared a throwback picture with his favourite guru, his father the late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on the occasion of Guru Purnima. 'poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..', wrote Bachchan, quoting poet Kabir's words.
“कबीरा ते नर अँध है, गुरु को कहते और। हरि रूठे गुरु ठौर है, गुरु रूठे नहीं ठौर॥” ~ गुरुपूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर , चरण स्पर्श ,शत शत नमन , अपने गुरु देव गुरु परम .. परम पूज्य बाबू जी 🙏 poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. कबीरदास जी ने सत्य ही कहा है कि यदि परमात्मा रूठ जाए तो गुरु का आश्रय रहता है परंतु गुरु के उपरांत कोई ठौर नहीं रहता। गुरु के बिना ज्ञान नही - ज्ञान के बिना संस्कृति नही꫰ without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; संस्कृति के बिना संस्कार नही - संस्कार के बिना आचरण नही꫰ without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; आचरण के बिना आदर नही -आदर के बिना मनुष्यता नही꫰ without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .. गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !!! आज गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मेरे गुरु जी के चरणों में भी कोटि-कोटि नमन।🌹🌹🙏🏽
Randeep Hooda, the talented actor took to his official Twitter page and shared a picture with his favourite teacher, the veteran actor Nasserudhin Shah, along with a sweet note.
'Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima 🙏🏽pic: @parvindabas', wrote Hooda on his post..', wrote Hooda on his post.
Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima 🙏🏽pic:@parvindabas pic.twitter.com/guZ6lqyN3y— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 5, 2020
Manoj Bajpayee, the popular actor paid tribute to his favourite teacher Barry John with a touching post on his official social media pages.
On the occasion of #gurupurnima I remember my teacher #barryjohn whose teachings and guidance gave me a direction and journey which proved to be so fulfilling !!! Complete surrender to ones guru and his teachings is the only way to experience the answers to all the questions!!!🙏🙏
Sanjay Dutt, the senior actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a throwback picture with his parents, the late actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt.
Shilpa Shetty, the popular actress shared a special post dedicated to Sai Baba of Shirdi, whom she considers her spiritual guru on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction... When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold ❤️🧿🌈 As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all.❤️🙏😇 With Gratitude, SSK🙏🏻 . . . #GuruPurnima #omsairam #positivity #faith
