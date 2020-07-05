Guru Purnima 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda & Others Pay Tribute To Teachers!

The Nation is celebrating Guru Purnima, the special day which is dedicated to all the spiritual and academic teachers, today (July 5, 2020). On this auspicious day, the renowned Bollywood celebrities, including the senior superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Randeep Hooda, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, and so on took to their respective social media pages and paid tribute to their favourite teachers.

Check out the Guru Purnima posts of Bollywood celebs, here...

Amitabh Bachchan, the senior actor shared a throwback picture with his favourite guru, his father the late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on the occasion of Guru Purnima. 'poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path ..', wrote Bachchan, quoting poet Kabir's words.

Randeep Hooda, the talented actor took to his official Twitter page and shared a picture with his favourite teacher, the veteran actor Nasserudhin Shah, along with a sweet note.

'Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima 🙏🏽pic: @parvindabas', wrote Hooda on his post..', wrote Hooda on his post.

Manoj Bajpayee, the popular actor paid tribute to his favourite teacher Barry John with a touching post on his official social media pages.

Sanjay Dutt, the senior actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a throwback picture with his parents, the late actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

Shilpa Shetty, the popular actress shared a special post dedicated to Sai Baba of Shirdi, whom she considers her spiritual guru on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

