Hacked Trailer Review: Hina Khan Makes A Bold Debut With Vikarm Bhatt's Film

Hina Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, a film about an obsessive cyberbully. The makers just dropped the trailer giving a first glimpse into Hina Khan's character, who will be seen as the object of obsession.

The trailer reveals Hina who is successful businesswomen has a 19-year-old admirer. But the cuteness of the situation quickly wears off when the trailer takes a dark turn and we see Rohan obsessing over her. Rohan in the trailer can be seen keeping a close tab on Hina through hidden cameras planted in house, one scene also shows him climbing a very tall building and entering her house through a window.

If that hasn't scared you enough, we also get to see that after being rejects by Hina, Rohan taken on the role of a villainous hacker. He starts blackmailing her erupting her personal and professional relationships. Take a look:

The film takes a jab at the ever concerning topic of cyberbullying. However, by taking it to a new level, with a 19-year-old hacker, who has access to all the tech, the trailer quickly loses its credibility. The trailer also shows us, Rohan in a high tech lair he created to spy on Hina's character, which seems a bit of a stretch for the film.

Hacked also includes sex and females being exploited as the main hurdle of the story, but in 2020 it just seems like a setback for cinematic history. The dialogue, 'Mein Tumse Shaadi Karna Chahata Tha, Par Aaj Sirf Use Karunga Sex Ke Liye' almost makes you cringe at the trailer.

Hina Khan has proved her screen presence prior to entering the B town and managed to uphold the same in the trailer. The film releasing on February 7, also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.

Directed and Written by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked will clash at the Box Office with Mohit Suri's romance thriller Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu.

5 Things We Love And Hate About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra Brings Back Desi Girl In Blue Saree