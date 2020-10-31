Halloween 2020: Kareena Kapoor Orders Cute Balloons For Taimur; Inaaya Makes Some DIY Decorations

Halloween 2020 is here and Bollywood mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan have already started their preparations for the spooky festival. The two actresses who is quite active on social media, often chronicle special moments from their kids, Taimur and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's lives.

This time too, the leading ladies gave fans a sneak-peek into how they are gearing up to throw the best party for their respective kids.

Kareena Kapoor Orders Some Cute Halloween Balloons For Tim The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of some cute Halloween balloons which she ordered for Taimur. One of the balloon has 'Happy Halloween Taimur' written on it. She captioned her post as, "Thank you Balloon Blush for the amazing Halloween balloons.' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Gears Up To Celebrate Halloween Soha Ali Khan posted a cute picture of her daughter Inaaya sitting on her floor mat and creating DIY spooky decorations for Halloween. A Throwback To Inaaya's Last Year Halloween Celebrations Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya had dressed up as the friendly neighbourhood witch and her pictures made the netizens go all hearts over her. Well, we can't wait to see what surprise she has in store for it this year!

Speaking about Kareena, the actress who is expecting her second baby, is currently spending some time at home with her family member. From savouring some 'mirch ka achaar' to enjoying 'maa ke haath ka maalish', Bebo is enjoying her pregnancy phase. Speaking about films, the actress recently wrapped the shooting of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: We Dare You To Watch These Bollywood Films Alone At Night!

ALSO READ: Halloween 2020: Ratched, The Conjuring Series & More Titles To Binge Watch This Spooky Season