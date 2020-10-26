Hansal Mehta Reveals He Had A Fight With Manoj Bajpayee, Did Not Talk To Him For 6 Years

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta opened up about his fallout with actor Manoj Bajpayee. He revealed that they fought during the shoot of Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and did not talk to each other for 6 years. He also shared that he doesn't remember what the fight was about, but he wasn't bitter about it.

Speaking to Huffpost India, Hansal said about his fight with Manoj, "The reason I haven't been bitter is that you have to always keep the room open for mending. You never know who you'll meet and when. I am very philosophical about it. Manoj and I did Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar 20 years ago. He was one of my best friends but we fought during the shoot and had a fallout. For 6 years, we did not talk to each other. We would cross each other and pretend to look the other way, it was that bitter. Then we met at Sanjay Gupta's place for Dus Kahaniyaan. I had to interact with Manoj professionally. Then after the shoot we went for drinks where Manoj and I happened to be sitting next to each other. We wondered why all those years we never spoke. I was so bitter for those 6 years and I always wondered after that. Nothing, a silly fight!"

He continued to say that he doesn't remember what the fight was about but it was a misunderstanding. One day, Manoj, who was in the US, called up Hansal and started screaming at him over something. Hansal screamed back and slammed the phone. The two ended up not speaking for years and Hansal feels that a lot of time was wasted.

"Ultimately what happened, we made Aligarh together. If we had stopped talking, how would Aligarh come about? Without Manoj, what even is Aligarh? You can't close those doors," he added.

Hansal and Manoj collaborated on the 2015 movie Aligarh, which also starred Rajkummar Rao. The film was a biographical drama about a gay professor from Aligarh Muslim University.

