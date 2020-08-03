Hansal Mehta Slams Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial; Says Media Is Not Competent To Examine The Case

Hansal's Tweet

He further added, "Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case."

FIR Filed Against Rhea Chakraborty On June 26

On June 26, Rhea along with her family were named in an FIR, reportedly lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120(B)(punishment of criminal conspiracy).

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

On June 29, Rhea sought the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation to Mumbai in Supreme Court. Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, had filed a petition for transfer of investigation to Mumbai, where investigations in connection with the actor's death are already underway. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has questioned several Bollywood celebrities and revealed in a recent report that the actor was suffering from bipolar disease, and may have been worried about his name being linked to ex-manager Disha Sallian's death, said Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh.