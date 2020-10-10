Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here's Why Big B Is Bollywood's True ‘Shahenshah'

Upcoming Projects

In an industry where new actors come and go every year, and well-known faces work for one project a year, 78-year-old Big B has five projects in the making, including Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Jhund, Chehre and more across different genres.

Values Tradition

The actor does not just value traditions in terms of greeting his fans every weekend outside his bungalow, but he also has continued several work traditions like his appearance on a television show. Back in 2000, the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired, and in the past two decades (Except two scenes which were hosted by SRK), the actor has continued to host the show and interact with fans even during a pandemic. Big B quickly adapted to the new norm and is currently shooting with a crew decked up in PPE suits.

Loves Challenges And Is Adventurous

While many actors may think twice before taking on a daring role or a new genre, Amitabh Bachchan has always surprised his fans with incredible stories. Back in 2018, the actor shocked everyone by starring in the action-packed historic film, Thugs of Hindostan. While it didn't fare well at the box office, it hasn't stopped him from trying something new. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in two bilingual films like Prabhas 21 and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He will also be seen in a new genre, fantasy alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The trilogy is titled Brahmastra.

Ageless Charm

Apart from his charming looks and brilliant acting, Big B is known for his kind and down-to-earth nature, ageless charm and incredible humour. The actor is quite active on social media, never misses to update his fans with a blog post and continues to interact with them on Twitter and Instagram. He doesn't shy away from trolls either, and knows how to laugh at himself as well.