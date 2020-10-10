Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here's Why Big B Is Bollywood's True ‘Shahenshah'
Amitabh Bachchan born on October 11, 1942, turns a year older today. The superstar is outstanding on-screen and has an unimaginable number of fans, who still visit the actor's bungalow on Sundays to catch a glimpse of him. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring to you some of the reasons the actor is considered Bollywood'sShahenshah.
Unstoppable
Amitabh Bachchan even at the age of 78 is unstoppable when it comes to working. He has not only managed to give some of the best and challenging performances in recent years, but he still breaks stereotypes, continues on tradition and keeps moving forward by adding more achievements to the long list.
Upcoming Projects
In an industry where new actors come and go every year, and well-known faces work for one project a year, 78-year-old Big B has five projects in the making, including Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Jhund, Chehre and more across different genres.
Values Tradition
The actor does not just value traditions in terms of greeting his fans every weekend outside his bungalow, but he also has continued several work traditions like his appearance on a television show. Back in 2000, the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired, and in the past two decades (Except two scenes which were hosted by SRK), the actor has continued to host the show and interact with fans even during a pandemic. Big B quickly adapted to the new norm and is currently shooting with a crew decked up in PPE suits.
Loves Challenges And Is Adventurous
While many actors may think twice before taking on a daring role or a new genre, Amitabh Bachchan has always surprised his fans with incredible stories. Back in 2018, the actor shocked everyone by starring in the action-packed historic film, Thugs of Hindostan. While it didn't fare well at the box office, it hasn't stopped him from trying something new. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in two bilingual films like Prabhas 21 and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He will also be seen in a new genre, fantasy alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The trilogy is titled Brahmastra.
Ageless Charm
Apart from his charming looks and brilliant acting, Big B is known for his kind and down-to-earth nature, ageless charm and incredible humour. The actor is quite active on social media, never misses to update his fans with a blog post and continues to interact with them on Twitter and Instagram. He doesn't shy away from trolls either, and knows how to laugh at himself as well.
