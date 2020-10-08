Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: Rare Pictures Showing Her Iconic Presence In The Industry

Gauri And SRK Got Married On October 25, 1991

SRK and Gauri Khan spending time away from the glamour and still looking picture perfect adorable. The two tied the knot 29 years ago on October 25, 1991.

Gauri Khan With SRK During An Award Show

While on the sets or off sets Gauri Khan was always present by SRK's side. She was often seen accompanying him on sets and during award shows.

Gauri Khan And SRK's Photoshoots

Gauri often also featured in photo shoots with Shah Rukh Khan and appeared on magazine covers. The duo still appear in ads together and show support with social media posts for each other's work endeavours.

Gauri And SRK At Kajol's Mehendi

Gauri alongside Shah Rukh Khan at Kajol's wedding festivities. Gauri often shows support for her friends and close industry colleagues. Recently, in her Instagram post-Gauri tagged all the women who inspire her. She wrote in the caption, "I am a woman. Protector, muse, wanderer, achiever, dreamer... You only see a part of me. The part that is rooted in my role, not in my soul. All that's unseen completes me, and from there I draw my strength. This image is a reminder to stay #RootedToStrength."

She also tagged 10 women including Monisha Jaising, Falguni Peacock, Farah Khan Kunder, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shivani W Pasrich, Gitika Tarapore and Kaykasshan Arif Patel.

Gauri Khan Turns 50 Today, October 8, 2020

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan continue to be one of the 'IT' couples of the Bollywood. The couple welcomed their first son Aryan on November 13, 1997, followed by Suhana on May 22, 2000, and Abram on May 27, 2013.