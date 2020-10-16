Happy Birthday Hema Malini: 5 Unknown Facts About Bollywood's Dream Girl

Started Career With Tamil Cinema

Hema Malini started her career with Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam, but was rejected by Tamil producers for being "too skinny". She also faced rejection in 1964 by Tamil director CV Sridhar for not being a ‘star material'. However, Hema Malini got her first break in 1965 with a small role in a film called Pandava Vanavasam.

Draconian Contract

After facing rejection in south films, Hema Malini moved to Mumbai and was immediately signed by producer Ananthaswamy for Sapnon Ka Saudagar. According to reports, later Hema and her mother had an ugly fall-out with Ananthaswamy for having tied down the debutante with a draconian contract. "I didn't know what was I was doing, what I was signing, and what it meant. My mother and I were taken advantage of because of our financial ignorance," said Hema in an old interview.

Hema Malini And The Kapoors

Hema Malini has starred in more than 150 films in her career, she is also the only actress in Bollywood who has acted opposite all Raj Kapoor clan actors. She starrer in Sapno Ka Saudagar as a debutante with Raj Kapoor, then Andaaz with Shammi Kapoor, Trishul opposite Shashi Kapoor, Haath Ki Safai alongside Randhir Kapoor and Ek Chaadar Maili Si with Rishi Kapoor.

Hema Malini- Sunny Deol

It is common knowledge that Hema Malini and Dharmendra converted to Islam to get married. Post conversion, they also changed their names as Aisha Bi R Chakravarty and Dharmendra was named Dilwar Khan. However, what people don't know is that Hema Malini is just six year elder to Sunny Deol, one of Dharmendra's four children from his first wife Prakash Kaur.